'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 12 Spoilers: Family Reacts To Jane And Rafael's 'Good' News

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are ready to tell everyone that they are dating in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Six," the promo shows the couple announcing the good news to the Villanuevas and Petra (Yael Grobglas). As expected, Petra's reaction is acerbic, asking Jane if Rafael asked her out just like a high schooler looking forward to prom night. Jane's family are of course happy, but their response is not something that both she and her boyfriend are anticipating. When the pair blurt out that they are indeed dating, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) groan and hurriedly fishes out some cash to give to Alba (Ivonne Coll).

Apparently, they had a bet about Jane and Rafael. Xo explains that her mother wagered that the lovebirds would tell them the truth soon enough. Everybody seems to know that Jane and Rafael are an item now. They have not been exactly discrete. Last episode, they were almost caught making out in the Villanueva home. There was even an episode at the Marbella supply closet that luckily, no one witnessed. Meanwhile, the episode will also see both Jane and Rafael concentrating on important matters. She will reportedly receive a negative review of her novel that will affect her worth as a writer.

Thoroughly disappointed, Jane will remain fixated on the comment. She will even suffer from writer's block since she cannot focus on anything else. Rogelio will realize what is happening to his daughter and will advise her to take a class. He thinks she just needs a little push in the right direction. As for Rafael, he is ready to investigate his past and find answers to the questions that have been plaguing him for a long time. Elsewhere, Rogelio will discover that Xo has been keeping a secret from him.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.