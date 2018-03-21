'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 14 Spoilers: Alba Confronts Rogelio About Xo's Situation

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is not handling his wife's predicament well, and his mother-in-law is becoming frustrated with him in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Eight," the synopsis reveals that Rogelio will struggle in understanding what is going on with Xo (Andrea Navedo) as everyone in the family tries to accept that fact that she has breast cancer. His wife will reportedly make him feel like an outsider, albeit unintentionally, when she runs to Jane (Gina Rodriguez) for help instead of to him.

Xo found out about her condition in the previous episode. The doctor said that she had a tumor in her breast and that they would conduct tests to see if it was cancerous or not.

When the result was revealed, Xo tried to lie to the family. She said it was benign and urged them to continue with their activities since everything was all right.

Xo told Rogelio to proceed with his preparations for the American version of his telenovela. He wanted River (Brooke Shields) to be his leading lady, and they went out for dinners to talk about it. The promo shows Rogelio telling Jane to act naturally around Xo so that the latter will not feel uncomfortable. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done.

During dinner, Rogelio is the first one to remind his wife of her cancer, simply by asking Jane which part of the chicken she wants to eat. Xo looks dejected when she hears the word "breast" coming from her husband, which the others are quick to notice. Alba (Ivonne Coll) will feel frustrated with Rogelio, more so when she thinks he is prioritizing his career over Xo's condition.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Petra (Yael Grobglas) talking to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) about her relationship with her lawyer. She cannot seem to understand what Jane Ramos (Rosario Dawson) wants from her. Petra is also worried about Xo and Jane and how they are faring with the cancer news.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.