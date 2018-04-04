'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: JR Shows Jane That She Is Not a Fan

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) should not expect a warm reception from Petra's (Yael Grobglas) girlfriend, JR (guest star Rosario Dawson), in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Nine," the synopsis reveals that Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will go on a double date with the new couple. Since JR already met Mateo (Elias Janssen) and the twins, Jane believes the other is ready to say hello to the rest of the family.

Rafael does not sound enthusiastic about it, though, when Jane calls to inform him about her plans in the promo. He knows, however, that he cannot stop his girlfriend from doing what she wants.

Eventually, the date does push through. Jane tries to make JR comfortable by asking mundane questions about her career as a lawyer. The other answers are clipped and not encouraging at all.

When the pairs parted ways, Jane is telling Rafael that JR does not like her. JR, on the other hand, is informing Petra that she is not a fan of Jane. Petra is surprised, stating that it is her first time to know someone who does not like the brunette. She is quick to tell her girlfriend, though, that she likes it.

Elsewhere, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) knows he can no longer become the nanny of his and Darci's (guest star Justina Machado) baby. Although at first, he was enthusiastic about it, he soon learned that taking care of the baby was no easy task. To avoid upsetting Darci, Rogelio will make a convincing argument that Xo (Andrea Navedo) needs him more because of her condition. His wife was previously diagnosed with breast cancer and he wants to be there for her.

Darci will soon discover, though, that Rogelio lied to her. Later on, Xo will also learn that he has been using her to get out of babysitting duties. The two women will tell Rogelio exactly how disappointed they are about his attitude. Xo, specifically, will not appreciate her husband taking advantage of her situation to one up Darci. She has been upset with Rogelio since the doctor's prognosis, hating that he seems okay with everything.

Alba (Ivonne Coll) also felt offended. In the previous episode, Rogelio went directly to his telenovela shoot after Xo's check up. She accused him of prioritizing his career more than his family. Alba also shared her fear that Rogelio would one day day leave her daughter, more so now that Xo is sick.

What Alba did not know was that Rogelio asked for an indefinite leave from work so that he could take care of his wife. He even got his co-stars to write get-well-soon messages for Xo.

Alba realized her mistake and apologized to her son-in-law, and Rogelio said he understood Alba's mood, though. In an emotional moment, he assured her that he would never leave Xo and that they would be a family no matter what happens. If Alba is feeling upset, Rogelio gave her the permission to use him as a punching bag anytime.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.