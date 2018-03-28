'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 15 Spoilers: Rogelio Gets In Hot Water With Darci and Xo

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will get in trouble with both Darci (guest star Justina Machado) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Nine," the synopsis reveals that the telenovela star will lie to Darci about his schedule. Previously, he was so enthusiastic to be the nanny of their baby. However, Rogelio soon realized that it was not an easy task. He now wants to tell Darci that he has changed his mind, but he does not know how. Rogelio thinks she will let him off the hook easily if he uses Xo and her condition as reasons for backing out of the job. Unfortunately, his deception will not stay a secret for long.

It looks like both Xo and Darci will discover the truth, and Darci will be upset that has lied to her, probably because he does not want to take care of the baby anymore. She has warned him before that it would be hard work, but he did not listen. Then, Rogelio has the audacity to use Xo as an excuse.

Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) mother is currently battling breast cancer, and Darci was saddened when she heard the news. She could not imagine what Xo must be feeling when the results were released.

Xo will likewise be dismayed with her husband once she learns about his problem with Darci. She has been upset with him since the doctors told her the truth about her condition. Xo felt that Rogelio was not taking her illness seriously. In truth, he just did not want to make her feel depressed than she already was. He even told Jane that they must act normally around Xo and avoid making her uncomfortable by constantly worrying about her.

Even Alba (Ivonne Coll) was disappointed with him. In the previous episode, Rogelio had to go to his telenovela shooting when Xo and the rest of the Villanuevas went to the doctor to talk about options. Alba told her son in law about her fears that he would soon leave Xo when the going gets tough. He could not even postpone his filming to be with her. Later that day, Alba learned that Rogelio requested a break in his job. He wanted to stay by his wife's side during her most difficult time.

Rogelio's co-workers also sent Xo a huge get-well-soon gift. Alba realized her mistake and apologized to him. He told her he understood and that he was willing to be her punching bag anytime she wanted to release her frustration about her daughter's condition. He also assured her that he was with Xo for good, no matter what happens.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni), going on a double date with Petra (Yael Grobglas) and JR (guest star Rosario Dawson). The promo shows that it is Jane's idea. Since JR already met Mateo (Elias Janssen), she thinks it is also time for her to meet the rest of the family. Interestingly, JR does not like Jane. When she shares this with Petra, the latter is surprised. According to her, everyone loves Jane.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.