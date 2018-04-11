'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 16 Spoilers: Alba Lays Out House Rules for New Tenant Rafael

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Alba (Ivonne Coll) has some strict rules to lay out to their newest tenant in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Eighty," the synopsis reveals that Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will discuss ways on how to save money. Since his apartment costs a lot, the two will decide to just have him live in the Villanueva's house.

Jane is excited, thinking that her boyfriend will get to stay with her in her room. What she will not expect is her abuela going on full protective mode over her. The promo shows Alba informing Rafael that he is welcome to stay in the house, as long as he sleeps in Mateo's (Elias Janssen) room. Jane is definitely not pleased with her grandmother's decision.

Still, the couple cannot help but feel giddy with the new arrangement. When they find themselves alone in Jane's room, they waste no time undressing each other. Just when the two are about to dive in, Alba walks in with freshly laundered clothes. She screams when she sees Jane and Rafael almost naked in bed.

This will not be the first instance where Alba annoys Rafael a bit. Since he is staying at the Villanueva's, he will get to see how his son interacts with the rest of the family. When he sees Jane's grandma punish Mateo for a mistake he made, he will inevitably take the boy's side. This will form a rift between him and Alba that Jane will have no trouble noticing.

Elsewhere, Xo (Andrea Navedo) is full of positive energy during her treatment for her breast cancer. She even meets someone who is undergoing the same procedure as hers. The two will quickly form a blond and for that, Xo is thankful.

Being in the hospital, however, with all the medical equipment surrounding her, Xo and Rogelio cannot help but let go of the little hope they have that this is just a bad dream. Xo is sick and she needs this to get well.

Meanwhile, Rogelio will be facing another hurdle, this time, at work, when River (guest star Brooke Shields) does not agree with his ideas for the show. Fortunately, someone unexpected will make her realize that a conflict at this time will not do the show any good.

Also in the episode, there is trouble brewing in paradise between Petra (Yael Grobglas) and her new girlfriend, JR (guest star Rosario Dawson). She will reportedly feel that the lawyer is not taking her seriously when she begins asking questions about how her sister died.

In the previous episode, Petra told JR that while it was okay that she does not like children, she would not tolerate her ignoring the twins. The blonde also told her lover that she must have more patience with Jane since the other is family and must be treated as such. JR agreed to everything and promised that she would try. Still, she could not force herself to be chummy with Jane.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.