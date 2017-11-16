'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers: Jane Has a Confession to Tell Adam

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional photo for "Jane the Virgin" season 4

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) has an important confession to tell her boyfriend Adam (guest star Tyler Posy) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy," the promo shows a nervous Jane trying to work up the courage to tell Adam she loves him. Jane is supposed to be busy preparing for the release of her new book. She has a party planned at a local bookshop where she first realized her dreams of becoming a writer. In the clip, she is checking the place when she meets someone she never expects to see in the flesh. Jane is then shown talking to her idol, Isabel Allende.

As Jane listens to Isabel's valuable advice, she realizes that the time to tell Adam what she truly feels is now. She has been wanting to confess her love for him for a while, but she has been scared that he would freak out. The promo shows a teary-eyed Jane approaching Adam. Viewers will have to wait to see if she will not back out of the situation.

It can be recalled that ever since Adam revealed that he was bisexual, Jane had been worrying about their relationship. Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman recently discussed with Variety this surprising twist in the storyline.

"... It was more about Jane realizing that even though on paper she should be totally fine, there's no issue, she had to accept the fact that things did not go down as smoothly as she wished it did. She had to confront what that meant and ask questions — and feel safe enough to ask questions because sometimes you feel like your questions are silly and you should know better, but ask them! So it gave her a chance to [do that] and then continue on with Adam, who is her romantic hero right now," the EP explained.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.