'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Jane and Rogelio Bond Over Babysitting Duties

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional photo for "Jane the Virgin" season 4

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will be left to take care of Mateo (Joseph Sanders) while Jane (Gina Rodriguez) in on tour in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-One," the synopsis reveals that Jane will start promotion for her novel, and she is bringing Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Alba (Ivonne Coll) with her. Her grandmother is not supposed to come, but the old woman will decide, on the last minute, that she cannot afford to miss her dear granddaughter's latest project. This will leave the men to worry about Mateo's wellbeing.

Both Rafael and Rogelio will do their best to be a good substitute for Jane, but as expected, things will not go as planned. Rafael will struggle, and Jane's father will try to help him. Along the way, they will get to spend quality time together. Perhaps, when Jane and the others return, they will see the men on their way to becoming best friends.

Meanwhile, Rogelio has been feeling good about himself and his relationship with Xo. After much adjustment with their unique set up, they are at the stage where everything is stable. Xo is happy enough to leave with Jane for the tour, knowing that she and her husband are okay.

Showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman recently talked about the pair's married life. According to her, it might not be as perfect as Rogelio and Xo have dreamt about, but it has its moments.

"... They love each other, and they went in with their eyes open, a lot because of age and perspective, but they're going to definitely have challenges. They're not in jeopardy, but you know, life is hard, and the way that you deal with problems is often different from the way your partner deals with problems, which creates its own problems. We wanted to take our time to get them there so it felt earned, but there's going to be so many challenges and conflicts," the EP said.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.