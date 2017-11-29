'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers: Jane Breaks Down over Adam Heartbreak During Tour

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional photo for "Jane the Virgin" season 4

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) is still hurting over her break up with Adam (Tyler Posey) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-One," the synopsis reveals that Jane's first love is very much still in her mind even amidst her busy tour. Jane is set to go on the road with Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Alba (Ivonne Coll) to promote her novel. The oldest Villanueva is not supposed to join but has changed her mind at the last minute.

In the promo, Jane is shown happily answering some of her readers' questions, when one inquiry puts her on edge. Someone is asking about Adam, and though the protagonist thinks she is ready to speak about her failed relationship with him, she is actually not.

Jane is shown breaking down and crying messily. She must still be hurting for their split up. Before the break, Jane was sure that she loved Adam, but he had his personal demons to face. Many fans are hoping that at this time, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will swoop in and show Jane that she is meant to be with him.

Mateo's (Joseph Sanders) father, however, will be busy babysitting while Jane is away. It will probably take a while before Rafael approaches the lady with a love confession. Baldoni has previously said that his character is not yet ready for romance.

"I think at this snapshot in his life, he's not in a place to be a romantic partner to Jane, no. But again, this is a character that shows day in and day out that he can grow. I think she knows Rafael's heart and he made the right decision, but right now he's got to take care of himself and he's got to recover from what he did. ... And that's a beautiful journey for him to go on and something that's reflective of a journey I think a lot of us have a chance to experience," Baldoni said.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.