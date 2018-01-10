'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Alba Urges Jane to Give Rafael a Chance

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo image for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Alba (Ivonne Coll) will want her granddaughter to open her heart to Rafael (Justin Baldoni) in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Two," the promo shows Jane's (Gina Rodriguez) abuela and Rafael talking about the kiss. Alba seems excited with the turn of events in the young couple's relationship as she patiently listens to Rafael's story. During the midseason finale, many viewers swooned when he kissed Jane without warning. The new episode is expected to reveal what will happen after that smooch. In the clip, Jane looks shaken and unsure of how to react to Rafael's actions. He, however, will go straight to the point. Rafael wants a chance with Jane and if she will allow it, he will prove that she will not regret it.

Although Alba loved Michael (Brett Dier), Jane's deceased husband, she wants her granddaughter to be happy again. They all thought that Adam (Tyler Posey) was the one, but the relationship did not work out. Rafael is a nice guy who treats Jane with respect. As Mateo's (Elias Janssen) father, he is also a good provider. If Jane ever decides to give the guy a chance, Alba will fully support it. She wants Jane to be brave enough to get what she wants, unlike her. Last time, Alba made a mess of her affair with her boyfriend Jorge (Alfonso DiLuca) when she turned down his marriage proposal.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Jennie Urman spoke about Alba's decision. According to her, she might still change her mind once she has calmed down. May be she just needs some input from her girls, Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Jane, to clear her mind.

"She's not one hundred percent sure, and she unwinds that over the next couple of episodes as well. She thinks it was one thing, and then it becomes about something deeper for her. I don't want to get too much into it because I think it's a good story for Alba," Urman teased.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.