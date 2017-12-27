'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Jane Consoles Alba after the Jorge Fiasco

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo image for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will seek her grandmother and probe on why she had a change of heart with regards to her boyfriend in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Jennie Urman talked about Alba's (Ivonne Coll) surprising decision when Jorge (Alfonso DiLuca) asked her to marry him. Jane's abuela turned down the man's offer of marriage. Her answer was a shock to many viewers since from the start, she seems to be so enamoured with her boyfriend. According to the EP, the next episodes would see Alba rethinking her decision. Perhaps, Jane will help her realize what it is she really wants with Jorge.

"She's not one hundred percent sure, and she unwinds that over the next couple of episodes as well. She thinks it was one thing, and then it becomes about something deeper for her. I don't want to get too much into it because I think it's a good story for Alba," Urman teased.

Meanwhile, the promo for the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Two" shows Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) calmly discussing what happened during the midseason finale. When Mateo's (Elias Janssen) father suddenly kissed her, she did not know how to react. Apparently, Rafael wanted Jane to know that he is finally ready to bare his soul to her. Of course, there is the complication that she just came from a bad break up.

Jane is still heartbroken that her relationship with Adam (Tyler Posey) ended so quickly. Urman teased that Jane needs more time to process everything. In the clip, she still looks confused and unsure of how to approach Rafael. While it certainly looked like Jane kissed him back, it could have been a subconscious reaction on her part. This will not mean that she and Rafael will suddenly fall into a relationship since they still have a lot to consider.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.