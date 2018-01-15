Facebook/CWJanetheVirgin Rafael confesses his feelings for Jane once again.

In episode 8, Jane (Gina Rodriguez) experiences a crisis in her book-writing career. Meanwhile, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will try to get a second chance to get back into Jane's heart.

When "Jane the Virgin" season 4 returns with "Chapter Seventy-Two," Jane will find herself in a career crisis. According to TVLine's Ausiello, Jane will try to figure out what's next for her after falling short on her expectations now that she's a published author.

"She's had in her mind, 'Oh, my gosh, once I publish a book, I'm going to be a published author, and my life is going to change!' And her life doesn't change. She's still a manager at the Marbella. What happens when you achieve your dream, but it doesn't come out exactly how you thought it [would]?" series showrunner Jennie Urman revealed.

Urman added that Jane's reflection will bring at a crossroads, where she'll have to make an important decision regarding her career.

While Jane is figuring out where to go to next in her career, Rafael will be working to get a second chance with Jane.

In the episode 8 promo, Rafael gives Jane a swooping and romantic kiss. He tells Alba (Ivonne Coll) that he kissed her granddaughter, and the two look excited and happy about the news. Soon Rafael realizes that he can't miss the chance to tell Jane how he feels about her.

"The possibility of us, which has been there for me in the back of my mind for a long time. I just don't think that I can let it go," Rafael confesses to Jane.

Although Rafael always had a special place in Jane's heart, fans will have to wait and see if she will decide to give him another chance or not.

Meanwhile, Jane's parents — Xo (Andrea Navedo) and Ro (Jaime Camil) — will attend couple's therapy, while Petra (Yael Grobglas) gets in big trouble, according to the episode listing on The Futon Critic.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 is set to return on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.