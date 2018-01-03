'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Jane to Ask Mateo's Approval in Dating Rafael

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo image for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will want to know what her son has to say in case she starts dating his father in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Two," the promo shows Jane thinking hard after Rafael (Justin Baldoni) kissed her. During the midseason finale, he surprised Jane by cupping her face and planting a passionate smack on her lips. When the series returns this January, it is expected that the two will talk about what happened. In the clip, Rogelio is shown telling Alba (Ivonne Coll) that he kissed Jane. That night, he cannot sleep, worrying about the future. Jane is the same, lying on her bed, wide awake, while Mateo sleeps peacefully on her side.

Although the kiss was unplanned, Rafael will make sure Jane knows that it is not a mistake. In the promo, he asks her about the possibility of the two of them together. Since Jane has just ended her relationship with Adam (Tyler Posey), spoilers indicate that she will not say yes yet. She will definitely need to consider many things if she will ever want to date her son's father. Mateo's opinion will also matter. She and Rafael will have to explain why their dynamics will change the moment they become an official couple.

Meanwhile, season 4B will see Xo (Andrea Navedo) battling with a health problem. In a recent interview, Navedo revealed that her character would have a medical scare. She refused to give more details about the hurdle, though. Xo's storyline in the series has been fraught with problems. She has to deal with Rogelio's (Jamie Camil) unconventional relationship with Darcy (Justina Machado), whom he has a child with. According to Navedo, this was important in Xo's character development.

"[Producer Jennie Snyder Urman] has made a conscious effort to have Xiomara evolve as a person. Imagine if Xiomara in season 4 is the same as in season 1. That's not just reflective of our potential as human beings. People do grow. I've been married for 20 years and I'm not the same person when I met my husband and he's a better version of himself now than when I met him. I like to think that I'm a better version of myself, too," Navedo said.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.