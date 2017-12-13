'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers: Rafael to Bare His Soul to Jane

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional photo for "Jane the Virgin" season 4

Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Jane (Gina Rodriguez) will sit down and talk about that surprising kiss in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Two," the promo shows Rafael bravely telling Jane what he feels for her. Last episode, he finally got the courage to face his fears and insecurities about his love for Jane. Rafael knew that she was still hurting over the break up with Adam (Tyler Posey), but he felt that if he did not confess, he would end up losing her forever. Jane obviously did not expect the father of her child to just grab and kiss her. As far as she knew, Rafael already gave up on her a long time ago.

Executive producer Jennie Urman recently talked to TVLine about the kiss. According to her, they felt that it was time to bring back romance between Rafael and Jane. The midseason premiere will reportedly reveal how Jane will react to Rafael's confession. As the promo shows, she is still very much confused about the turn of events. Urman said that it was the perfect timing to remind Jane who Rafael is in her life. He already gave her time to find herself and move on from all her heartbreaks. This time, he believes that it is his chance to make her happy.

"But this journey is really reminding us who Rafael is in Jane's life, and how he's been the person who's always inspired her to go after her dreams and to dream big and to take a chance and be a writer. ... So it felt right that it came out of that moment and a reminder of who Rafael [is to Jane], not only as the father of Mateo but also somebody who has really always championed her as a writer, which is so meaningful and moving for Jane," the EP explained.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.