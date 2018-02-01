'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Episode 9 Spoilers: Rogelio to Become a Full-Time Nanny to Michaelina

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo photo for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) is determined to become a good father to baby Michaelina in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

In the upcoming episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Three," the synopsis reveals that Rogelio will be contemplating about what he wants to do with his life. Apparently, he wants to take some time off from his acting career and be a full-time dad for his baby with Darci (Justina Machado). The promo shows Rogelio speaking about his plans during lunch with the family. He says he wants to take a leave of absence for a year. Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) are both enthusiastic about the idea, praising Rogelio for his selfless decision.

Darci, however, thinks the Rogelio is making a mistake. In the clip, she tells him that a week is what it will take before he tires out of being a nanny. Rogelio's eagerness cannot be denied, though. He spends almost every minute taking selfies with baby Michaelina, prompting Darci to call him out and help his daughter to poop instead. In an interview with Metro, Camil spoke about his character's desire to be a good dad to his daughter. Rogelio wants to experience everything with the baby since he was not around when Jane was still young.

"One thing that is consistent and one thing that he knows for sure is that he's a family man. He loves his family above all," Cami said. He added: "When Rogelio says something ridiculous like, 'I want my daughter to have the pleasure of knowing me,' you would slap someone who said that in real life! But for some reason when Rogelio says that you're like, 'Aw, yes. His daughter should have the pleasure of knowing him.' He genuinely believes that."

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.