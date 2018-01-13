'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 News: Brooke Shields, Rosario Dawson To Appear In Multiple-Episode Arcs

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo photo for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Brooke Shields has been tapped to appear in several episodes of "Jane the Virgin" season 4.

Variety reported that Shields will portray the role of a popular actress and supermodel named River Fields who will become a bitter rival of Jaime Camil's character Rogelio De La Vega. Their feud will go viral, which is why Rogelio will believe that River is his new nemesis at work.

The new high-profile character will be different from Rogelio's former enemy Britney Spears, who appeared in the second season as herself.

Shield's multiple-episode arc will start in begin in the episode titled "Chapter Seventy-Four" that will air on Friday, Feb. 9.

Aside from Shields, The CW also announced that "The Defenders" star Rosario Dawson also signed to appear in some of the episodes in the second half of season 4. However, details about her role and the length of her stay in the series remains under wraps.

On the other hand, the midseason premiere of season 4 will reveal that the characters will have more problems within their family. According to the synopsis for the episode called "Chapter Seventy-Two," Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) will choose to send their son Mateo to a new school. But they will be forced to lie to the boy just to encourage him to study in a new environment. Because of this, Jane and Rafael will feel guilty for lying to their child.

Meanwhile, Jane's mother Xo (Andrea Navedo) will convince Rogelio to go to a therapy together, but the two of them will be surprised by its outcome because of their emotions.

The synopsis also revealed that Rafael's other baby mama Petra (Yael Grobglas) will find herself in a major trouble. But she will find herself alone in her problem since even Rafael will not be able to help her in sorting it out.

The midseason premiere of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will be released by The CW on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT.