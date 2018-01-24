'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 News: Eva Longoria Set to Return as Herself

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Eva Longoria is set to appear on "Jane the Virgin" season 4.

A familiar face is heading back to "Jane the Virgin."

Eva Longoria has officially joined The CW's hit dramedy as a cast member, according to reports. After serving as a director on the show's third season, Longoria will now be stepping in front of the camera in an upcoming episode as herself.

The episode will see Rogelio (Jaime Camil) find out that Longoria will be his co-star in the American remake of "The Passions of Santos." He later on discovers that they have a "surprising connection." Longoria is scheduled to start filming next week, with her first episode slated to air on March 2. Whether she will be in more episodes after that remains unclear.

The "Desperate Housewives" alum previously worked on the show's momentous episode in which Jane (Gina Rodriguez) finally lost her virginity. Longoria was tasked to direct the episode and Rodriguez said it was "perfect" because of her.

"She is focused, prepared, driven, funny, loving, generous and so smart!" said the actress while Longoria stood by her side.

"I had the dream episode," Longoria gushed. "Everybody was in this episode. I was like, 'Ahhh! Dying!'"

Longoria's casting comes a week after the show booked Brooke Shields for a multi-episode arc. Shields is taking part in the program as River Fields, a former supermodel who gets into a huge spat with Rogelio. The conflict between them gets worse later on and River becomes Rogelio's new nemesis.

While the actress and her character have names that sound alike, the network clarified that she is not playing a version of herself. The CW pointed out that while they are "equally smart, witty, and gorgeous," River is "vastly different" from Shields. The former model's first episode on the show will air on Feb. 9.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 returns with new episodes on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.