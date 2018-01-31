'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane and Rafael Sort Out Their Relationship For Mateo

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) making a decision about their relationship.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Three," states that Jane and Rafael will be forced to come to a decision about their relationship because their current state is upsetting their son, Mateo.

Meanwhile, Petra (Yael Grobglas) will think hard about what she can do to make amends with Jane and Rafael after the whole incident involving Luisa (Yara Martinez). Finally, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) will find themselves examining their career paths and decisions.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the family having a meal together when Rogelio announces a big decision he has made. He is going to take a year off from acting in order to be a stay-at-home dad and take care of his child. Jane and Rafael voice out their support for Rogelio, who agrees with them.

However, not everyone seems to think it is a good idea. There is a general concern that Rogelio may not stick to his guns and only be a stay-at-home dad/nanny for a few days before abandoning his decision. It also looks like Rogelio will not be very good at being a nanny, as he is more invested in taking photos of himself with his baby rather than actually doing nanny duties.

"You've been posting pictures for five hours straight," Darci berates him. "Stop taking pictures and try and get your daughter to poop." Rogelio then takes his daughter to do just that, though it is clear that he is struggling with it. He sings his daughter a sort of lullaby, which does not seem to work.

"One, two, make a poo. Three, four, out the back door," he sings nervously.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.