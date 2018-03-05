'Jane The Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane And Rafael Tell Everyone They Are Dating

Facebook/ cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) finally letting everyone in on their secret relationship.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Six," reveals that Jane will receive a negative review — probably her first — that will cause her to go down with a case of writer's block. Unable to write anything, she will be advised by Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to take a class to get her out of her funk.

Meanwhile, Rafael will prepare to face his past, but he will not do it alone. By his side is Jane, who will give him some encouragement. Petra (Yael Grobglas), on the other hand, will put her lawyer's loyalty to the test.

Finally, Rogelio will make an effort to focus more on Xo (Andrea Navedo) instead of hogging all of the attention. However, he will find himself growing suspicious of her when he finds out that she has a secret that he does not know about.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Jane and Rafael talking about her family's potential reaction to their news. Jane believes that they are "gonna freak," and Rafael agrees, predicting that "they're gonna lose their minds."

"My abuela's head might actually explode," Jane points out.

However, it looks like they will not get the reaction that they expected or hoped for. When Jane and Rafael finally announce to the Villanueva family that they are dating, their response is nothing short of underwhelming.

Alba (Ivonne Coll) looks proud of herself, while Xo and Rogelio are obviously disappointed. However, they are not disappointed with the news. Rather, they are upset that Alba won the bet of when Jane and Rafael would announce their relationship.

Petra, on the other hand, does not seem to take the news very pleasantly. She is seen mocking Jane and Rafael, comparing it to sophomore year of high school.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.