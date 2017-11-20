'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane Goes on Her First Book Tour in Episode 7

(Photo: Facebook/cwjanethevirgin) Promotional image for "Jane the Virgin."

Jane (Gina Rodriguez) promotes her new book in the upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4.

Titled "Chapter Seventy-One, " the show's next episode will see Jane deal with unexpected problems during her book tour. Excited for her first official tour as a novelist, Jane brings Xo (Andrea Navedo) along for the trip. Alba (Ivonne Coll) decides last minute that she also wants to go with Jane and show her support. Unfortunately, things take an unexpected turn at their first stop.

Elsewhere, Petra (Yael Grobglas) is confident that she has finally gotten better at managing the hotel, until a major issue arises. Rogelio (Jaime Camil) and Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) efforts to look after Mateo while Jane is on tour hits a minor bump, but it eventually leads to them being closer to each other.

The promo for the upcoming midseason finale opens with Rafael offering encouraging words to Jane as she prepares for her book tour. One scene shows Jane telling her mom that she will not let her ex, Adam (Tyler Posey), ruin her latest project. While talking to her readers, Jane suddenly bursts into tears when someone brings up Adam's name.

Published by Adams Media, Jane's book "Snow Falling" is actually written by romance novelist Caridad Piñeiro. It is currently available for fans of romance novels and fans of The CW's dramedy to purchase in select stores.

"The whole purpose of this was to give fans that novel that Jane had been discussing in the show, which mirrors her life and her romance with Michael, but translate it into something new," Piñeiro told The New York Times.

This is the reason why on the show, the story explored in "Snow Falling" happened in Miami during the early 1900s instead of being set in the present day.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 episode 7 airs Friday, Dec. 8, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.