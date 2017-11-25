'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Jane's First Stop for Her Book Tour Goes Awry

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for "Jane the Virgin"

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) going on her first book tour with the other Villanueva girls.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-One," states that Jane will bring her mother Xo (Andrea Navedo) with her on her book tour. Being her first book tour, Jane is understandably excited, but Alba (Ivonne Coll) will shake things up when she suddenly tags along as well. While on their first stop, the three Villanueva girls encounter a surprising turn of events, which will cause them to think about what should be done.

Elsewhere, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will try their best to look after Mateo while Jane is gone for her book tour. The task will not be easy for the two men, though their time together will ultimately cause them to bond.

Finally, Petra (Yael Grobglas) will have her hands full with a new problem at the hotel just when she thinks she has got everything under control.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Jane and Xo excited for the book tour. Rafael tells Jane that the book tour is a huge step in her career. Jane is determined to have fun, telling her mother that she is "not going to tell stupid Adam (Tyler Posey) ruin my book tour."

The three Villanueva girls are then seen dancing and having fun at a bar. But, when Jane is interviewed in front of fans, she breaks down in tears. The interviewer asks her about the cover of her book, which Adam designed.

"It was designed by a very talented artist," Jane promisingly begins, but she then continues, "who dumped me and broke my heart."

The upcoming episode serves as the midseason finale of "Jane the Virgin" season 4. It will air on Friday, Dec. 8, on The CW.