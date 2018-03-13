'Jane The Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Rogelio Discusses A TV Show With River Fields

Facebook/ cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will see Rogelio (Jaime Camil) finally meeting with River Fields (Brooke Shields) again.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Seven," states that Rogelio will, at last, get a meeting with River Fields after she had denied to see him for so long. However, he will soon find out that River has an ulterior motive.

Elsewhere, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will be determined to search for his sister, who may or may not be the key to solving his problems. Jane (Gina Rodriguez), on the other hand, will have a bone to pick with Petra (Yael Grobglas) after her girls tell Mateo a secret he was not supposed to know.

Finally, Xo (Andrea Navedo) will have her own issues to deal with. Jane, Rogelio, and Alba (Ivonne Coll) will find out what has been up with her. While the three will want to console her, Xo will ask them to let her do what she wants.

It can be recalled that the previous episode saw Xo rediscovering her passion for dancing. But, in the process, she broke a rib and was forced to get medical help. However, when she got an x-ray of her chest, the doctors delivered some bad news.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Rogelio and River meeting over lunch at a restaurant. It seems that River is set to star in a television series, and her agents are pressing her to take the job. However, River dislikes the character of Brenda, criticizing the way she is described in the script. Rogelio responds by giving in to River's critiques.

"You want a smaller bosom? Done," he says. "And, starting now, Brenda is beautiful, but she does know it. And, of course, she doesn't have to be thin. She could be a Midwest medium. Go ahead and eat those fries."

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.