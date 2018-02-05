'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Rogelio Ignites a Feud With Brooke Shields' River Fields

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) attempting to maintain a platonic relationship.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Four," states that Jane and Rafael's efforts to stay friends will initially bear fruit. However, things turn sour when Jane gets a date with someone else. Rogelio (Jaime Camil), on the other hand, has his problems to deal with. He will believe that he has Male Post-Partum Depression, but this realization will cause him to bump heads with a fellow celebrity named River Fields (guest star Brooke Shields), who is a Post-Partum Advocate.

Meanwhile, Jane's new partnership with Petra (Yael Grobglas) will not turn out very well at the beginning, though they will still try to make things work for the better. Finally, Alba (Ivonne Coll) will reveal to Jane why she rejected the marriage proposal. This will cause Jane to help her grandmother with her romantic life.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Rogelio and River Fields both making appearances at a talk show at the same time. One of the girls at the table points out to Rogelio that there is no such thing as Male Post-Partum Depression, which Jane's father claims he has. River chimes in, criticizing Rogelio for "co-opting the female experience."

Rafael, Jane, and Alba watch the exchange on television from someplace else. While their facial expressions scream trouble, Jane does not think Rogelio's appearance turned out too bad. However, things are about to get worse for Rogelio. River makes a comment towards Rogelio that offends him, leading him to blow his top off on live television.

"How many hours a day do you have to exercise to digest all the scenery that you chew?" River asks.

"How dare you?" Rogelio responds, raising the tone of his voice in the process, and igniting a feud between them.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.