'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Rogelio Pursues Eva Longoria; Jane Reconsiders Her Career

The upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 will see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) reconsidering her career path.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Chapter Seventy-Five," states that Jane will want to leave her job at the Marbella in order to fully focus on her writing. However, a surprising turn of events will make her contemplate on possibly getting back into teaching. She will apply for a job as an adjunct professor, which will make her cross paths with a former professor of hers named Jonathan Chavez (guest star Adam Rodriguez). Her new job will allow her to see Jonathan in a different light.

Elsewhere, Rafael (Justin Baldoni) will believe that he has finally come up with a plan to throw his hat back in the real estate ring. In doing so, he will turn to Jane for support. Finally, Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will attempt to convince Eva Longoria (guest starring as herself) to star in the American remake of "The Passions of Santos."

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Rogelio having dinner with Eva, presumably in an effort to get her to agree to his proposition. Eva winks at the camera before Rogelio shoots a compliment her way.

"You are incredible," he says. "I know," she answers.

Rogelio and Eva are then seen at a screen test. The people in charge of casting take their seats as Rogelio prepares to do a scene with Eva. However, their chemistry test ultimately ends up feeling very awkward. It is clear that no chemistry exists between the two actors.

"I want to devour you," Rogelio says, delivering his line from the script.

But when he embraces and tips her, it is apparent that Eva does not feel comfortable being in his arms. Despite this, Rogelio is determined to prove that he has "unmistakable chemistry" with her. He leans in for a kiss, and she prepares herself. But, when their lips touch ever so slightly, Eva gags and disagrees.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.