'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: Rogelio to Cozy Up with Famous Latina Actress

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo photo for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Rogelio (Jaime Camil) will court a famous Latina actress to star on his new telenovela in an upcoming episode of "Jane the Virgin."

According to TVLine, Eva Longoria will guest star in the CW series in its March 2 episode. She will play as herself. Rogelio will reportedly seek the actress to convince her to work with him in the American adaptation of "The Passions of Santos." While spending time together, the two are said to form a "surprising connection." Perhaps, Rogelio will finally get the perfect co-star who will act beautifully alongside his El Presidente.

Meanwhile, the midseason premiere of the current installment will see Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) sending their son, Mateo (Elias Janssen), to a new school. Also, the episode will see the two discussing the events that took place before the series went on a brief hiatus. Fans swooned when Rafael kissed Jane on the lips in the last finale. The spoilers reveal that he is finally ready to admit his feelings to her. Jane, however, may not be so forthcoming.

Fresh from her break up with Adam (Tyler Posey), Jane is understandably wary of starting another relationship. Rafael's confession will flatter her wounded pride, but it will nonetheless make her life more difficult. It is expected that Jane will take some time to consider if she is ready to give Rafael a chance. As the father of her son, there are a lot of things that she needs to consider. It cannot be just a casual relationship, knowing they will both end up hurt when everything fails.

Elsewhere, Rogelio and Xo (Andrea Navedo) need to work out their difference. Both will be attending couple counseling. At first, Rogelio will not be enthusiastic about the sessions, but he will soon find himself enjoying every minute. Xo will find her patience tested a number of times, but just like her husband, she is determined to make their marriage work.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return on Friday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.