'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Spoilers: The CW Releases New Rosario Dawson Promo

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promotional image for 'Jane the Virgin'

Rosario Dawson is heading to "Jane the Virgin."

It is already known that the 38-year-old "Rent" star had been cast in a recurring role in the fourth season of the CW series. However, Dawson's character details were not revealed at the time of her casting announcement. Now, with a new promo out, fans have more of an idea of whom Dawson is playing.

The CW recently released a new teaser starring Dawson. It opens with a shot of the actress shaking someone's hand, presumably Petra's (Yael Grobglas), as she is later seen chatting with her in the same room.

"You're not the most sympathetic defendant," Dawson tells Petra, who does not seem to be negatively affected by the statement. By the looks of it, Dawson may be portraying a professional of some sort — perhaps Petra's lawyer or therapist.

But, Dawson is not the only famous actress joining the series' fourth season. As previously reported, Brooke Shields has also landed a role in the satirical telenovela, portraying an actress and supermodel named River Fields. Her character will serve as a new rival to Rogelio (Jaime Camil). Their feud will not stay a secret, though, as news will spread like wildfire.

"She is going to be a big part of Rogelio's life, probably his new nemesis and that's going to be fun," Camil previously teased.

When the show returns after the midseason break, fans can look forward to Jane and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) discussing and considering a potential romantic relationship after the latter kissed his baby mama out of the blue in the fall finale. It remains to be seen what Jane's decision will be, though it is pretty clear that Rafael wants to be more than just co-parents to Mateo.

"Jane the Virgin" season 4 will return tonight, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.