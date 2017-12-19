'Jane the Virgin' Season 4 Updates: Xo's Medical Scare Might Affect Her Marriage With Rogelio

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Promo image for 'Jane the Virgin' season 4

Xiomara's (Andrea Navedo) medical scare will have a major effect on her relationship with Rogelio (Jaime Camil) in the second half of "Jane the Virgin" season 4.

In the midseason finale that aired in early December, Xo and Rogelio decided to sign up for couple's therapy for the sake of their marriage. But during the interview with AM New York, Navedo teased that Jane Villanueva's parents will deal with bigger issues because of a health scare.

"There's a medical scare that comes up in the future for Xiomara," Navedo stated. "I won't go into details, but there's a significant issue that turns up for her. I'm curious to see where it's going to go."

Executive producer Jennie Snyder-Urman also expounded about the couple's decision to go through therapy, saying that their relationship will go through a roller coaster of emotions within the season.

"There are ups and downs for them, and they're getting used to being newlyweds, and newlyweds with a child, so that's going to continue," the executive producer stated in an interview with TVLine. "But they're committed to their relationship, and they definitely go to couples counseling. Rogelio finds he enjoys it more than he thought he would."

In addition, Urman talked about the kiss that was shared by Jane and her baby daddy Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) in the midseason premiere of "Jane the Virgin" season 4.

According to the executive producer, the repercussion of the kiss will be discussed once the series returns after the winter break. Fans of the series know that Jane just got out of a relationship, which is why the show's protagonist will have to weigh all her options first before considering to begin a new relationship with the father of her son Matteo.

"I mean, everything is going to be in the soup as they unpeel what happened at the end of Episode 7. The fact that she just got out of a relationship is one of the many, many factors that she is thinking about, as well as that kiss," Urman also said.

The CW will release the midseason premiere of "Jane the Virgin" season 4 on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT.