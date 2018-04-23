'Jane The Virgin' Season 5 News: How Did the Cast React When They Found Out About Major Plot Twist?

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) and Rafael's (Justin Baldoni) lives will turn upside down after the big cliffhanger left in the previous season of 'Jane the Virgin'

While "Jane the Virgin" fans are still catching their breath when they found out that Jane Villanueva's (Gina Rodriguez) late husband Michael Cordero (Brett Dier) is actually alive at the end of season 4, the cast also almost had a little heart attack when they learned about the major plot twist that will have a big impact in season 5.

After airing the season 4 finale on Friday, April 20, executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman shared a video on Twitter taken during their final table read for the season.

Here you go! The video of the cast finding out that @Brettdier is back... pic.twitter.com/uhUeNp5cIQ — Jennie Urman (@JennieUrman) April 21, 2018

In the video, everyone seemed to be busy looking at their script until Dier walked into the room. No one was expecting him there because the script did not mention what Rafael Solano (Justin Baldoni) had to tell Jane about the call that he received from Rose (Bridget Regan).

His onscreen wife Rodriguez cannot help but jump for joy and hugged him tight as he entered the room, while Baldoni and Yael Grobglas also rushed to welcome him back to the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Snyder Urman confessed that she was contemplating about the return of the fan-favorite character since the start of the series, but the idea about how she can actually pull it off only came to her towards the end of season 3.

"I sat down with Brett about a year ago and told him just to wait, that it was going to happen. But this was something that, once it coalesced in my mind, really shifted things a little bit and felt like the right move and the right way to set things up and to return to themes and to give a big telenovela twist as we head into the fifth season," Snyder Urman stated.

Though she admitted that Rodriguez knew that Michael will be back in the series after his "death" in the middle of season 3, the actress had no idea how it will happen. The executive producer shared how she managed to pull off the big surprise to the rest of the cast.

According to Snyder Urman, the script for the finale has missing last pages so no one has an idea about what was about to happen during the final table read for the season. "I mean, they were suspicious because he had a fake name on the call sheet and the last page of the script was missing when I gave it to everyone, so everybody knew it was going to be something big. But I think most people were pretty surprised when he walked through the door," she also said.

Aside from the return of Michael, the executive producer also teased, in another statement to Entertainment Weekly, that fans will find out more about Rose's story in the next season of "Jane the Virgin." Snyder Urman said that the character's pursuit of the continuation of her love story with Rafael's sister Luisa (Yara Martinez) will also play a major role in the plot next season.

The CW has yet to release details about the premiere date of "Jane the Virgin" season 5.