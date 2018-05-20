'Jane The Virgin' Season 5 Spoilers: What to Expect in the Show's Final Season

Facebook/cwjanethevirgin A scene from 'Jane the Virgin'

After the unexpected twist that happened at the end of season 4, fans of "Jane the Virgin" will have to say goodbye to Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) and her wacky family after the TV series returns for its fifth and final season.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed in a statement Tuesday as published by Variety that the critically-acclaimed series will end its run next season alongside other shows such as "iZombie" and "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend." But fans are looking forward to finding out what will be in store for Jane and her family when the series returns for its upcoming installment.

In an exclusive interview with New York Times, showrunner and executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman said that they initially intended to have a four-season run for the telenovela drama. But after their second season, they realized that they have enough materials to extend the show up to its fifth year.

She also said that the network had been very supportive of their creative ideas since the start, and Pedowitz only required her to give them a heads up before the story reaches its end.

The showrunner also teased that the final season will finally give Jane the opportunity to fulfill her dreams as a writer and let her end up with either Michael (Brett Dier) or Rafael (Justin Baldoni).

"It's about how to balance all of these things — how to be a mother and a daughter and a writer and a lover, all of that together. It's always been fun and romantic to see who she ends up with, but it's really about her achieving her dreams — that's been the longest and the most singular trajectory in her journey," the showrunner stated.

Snyder Urman also revealed that she wants to see Darci Factor (Justina Machado), Jane Ramos (Rosario Dawson), and River Fields (Brook Shields) back as guest stars for the show's final season. She also added that it would be interesting to bring back Rogelio De La Vega's (Jaime Camil) mother Liliana De La Vega back in the series for the last time.

But if they will be given a chance, she would love to bring Ricky Martin in the series since Rogelio talked about his history with the Latin pop superstar in the past.

Also, fans will finally see a wedding scene in a future episode of "Jane the Virgin" season 5.

"There will be weddings, yes. Different kinds of weddings. Especially in telenovelas, they do often build to a wedding, and we have telenovelas inside of telenovelas," Snyder Urman also said. "The most important thing I will say is, we're not going to end on a cliffhanger. We're going to close things up," the producer added.

While the network has yet to announce the premiere date of "Jane the Virgin" season 5, fans could expect to see the series join the midseason line-up of The CW for the first time since it was not included in its fall schedule. This could mean that premiere episode will be aired by the network as early as January 2019.