'Jane the Virgin' Star Justin Baldoni Opens Up About Experiencing Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Justin Baldoni is opening up about his own experiences with sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Just recently, the "Jane the Virgin" star Justin Baldoni sat down with Glamour magazine for an interview, and there, he recalls a time when he was approached by a producer while he was in a hot tub in a West Hollywood spa back when he was 21 years old.

He started talking about all of the movies he's done and all the people he knows. "He's friends with [George] Clooney, [Don] Cheadle, and this person and this person, and he slowly started to try to get me to take off my pants because I had my bathing suit on and he was naked," Baldoni said.

The 33-year-old actor recalled how the producer had used his power to make him feel less of himself and that he would never be as successful as those other actors who got in a hot tub with him. In the end, Baldoni refused the producer and left.

According to him, this experience had made him feel empathy towards women, saying, "I could imagine how hard and painful that must be for a woman. I mean I was stronger and bigger than the guy, and then there's the fact that no one is going to believe you if you're a woman because your voice is already not heard."

However, the father of two also claimed to have had his ass grabbed by powerful women multiple times.

With this being said, Baldoni is no stranger to standing up for women's rights, and the actor recently shared in a special talk during TedWomen Conference that the concept of girls being weak and boys are strong is wrong and toxic. He also said that this misconception has to end while also confessing to having made some women uncomfortable in his youth by being chauvinistic or sexist and had also apologized for his actions promising to do better.

"I'm sorry, I was naive, I was young, I screwed up, and I'll try to do better," he said.