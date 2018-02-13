Facebook/ cwjanethevirgin The CW telenovela "Jane the Virgin" starring Gina Rodriguez

Fans of The CW romantic comedy telenovela "Jane the Virgin" are looking forward to the return of the show. Season 4 will return on March 2 with episode 11, and it will show Jane (Gina Rodriguez) struggling with her career path.

In chapter seventy-five, Jane is planning to take on writing as her full-time job. However, an unexpected circumstance will force her to dive right back into teaching. In episode 11, Jane will apply for an adjunct professor position and will cross paths with her former professor, Jonathan Chavez (Adam Rodriguez).

Jane's job dilemma, however, is not the thing fans are most excited about in the upcoming episode. Movie and television star Eva Longoria will return to the show, but this time as an actress. Longoria back in 2016 directed the show's chapter forty-seven episode, but on the next episode, Longoria will portray herself and will be pursued by Rogelio (Jaime Camil) to be his love interest in the remake of "The Passions of Santos."

YouTube/ The CW Television Network Screenshot of Eva Longoria starring in The CW's telenovela "Jane the Virgin"

In the extended promo video for the next episode, Rogelio comes a little strong on Longoria during their screen test. Rogelio utters "I want to devour you" right in front of Longoria's face and proceeds to kiss her in a romantic style. When their lips touch, Longoria quickly squirms away from Rogelio and says "Nope, nope, nope. Yeah, nope."

Fans are also looking forward to what will happen next for other characters like Rafael (Justin Baldoni), Alba (Ivonne Coll), Petra (Yael Grobglas), and more. Rafael on the next episode will ask for Jane's help to get back in the real estate game. In season 4's 10th episode, Alba finally submitted to her intimate urges, and Petra was seen being assertive. Viewers now have their eyes set on what is coming next.

The chapter seventy-four episode marked Rodriguez's debut as a director. The most recent episode generated over 0.80 million viewers, according to Tv By The Numbers.

Season 4 episode's 11 will air on March 2 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.