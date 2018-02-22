January Jones, Nick Viall Dating Rumors: Actress Finally Speaks Out

YouTube/FOX A screenshot of Melissa (January Jones) on the next episode of "The Last Man on Earth."

January Jones had finally set the record straight regarding those persistent Nick Viall dating rumors.

Last month, rumors began circulating about "Mad Men" alum January Jones likely dating former "Bachelor" Nick Viall. According to reports, the two apparently celebrated the actress' birthday along with a few of her fellow "Mad Men" co-stars. The rumors were further inflated when both Viall and Jones engaged in some flirty social media encounters. However, the 40-year-old actress is now coming clean about the true nature of her relationship with the 37-year-old reality television star.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress opened up about her relationship with Viall and insists that they are just friends. "He's a friend of mine. He's super sweet," Jones said. "No, I'm single. But, he's a friend of mine and tells me lots of inside scoops," she added.

Back in March 2017, Jones had revealed that it was her dream to star on the hit reality show and was even keen on the idea of dating former "Bachelor" Ben Higgins. But in November of that same year, she had opened up to James Corden on his late-night show that Nick Viall had reached out to her and had revealed that she is in fact attracted to the reality star who split from his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi just five months after his season on the show had ended.

"You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag — and I think that's why I'm attracted to him, maybe?" Jones said about Viall.

While a devoted "Bachelor" fan, she has also admitted to feeling a bit bored of the current season, which stars Arie Luyendyk Jr., saying there isn't enough drama on the show to keep her excited.

"There hasn't been enough drama this season to entice me. It's been a little too boring, I'm sorry to say. I guess they're too normal or whatever. We need some [drama]. There was that one girl, Krystal. She was Cracker Jacks. Yeah, she was weird," she admitted.