Japan Earthquake: Death Toll Rises in the Wake of 6.1 Tremor Near Osaka

A powerful earthquake struck the region around Osaka, the second largest city in Japan, killing at least four people and injuring hundreds of others. The quake was measured at a magnitude 6.1 and destroyed gas and water lines, setting off fires and water service disruptions in the area as well.

The massive tremors also meant that flights in and out of airports in Osaka have been canceled as well. Even while bullet trains and most of the local trains have resumed operation by Monday evening, the earthquake has also paralyzed traffic and commuter lines, forcing desperate commuters to try to walk home instead, according to CBS News.

YouTube/ITV News Screenshot of the footage of a strong earthquake that has killed at least three people and injured more than 210 in western Japan.

At least four people killed during the quake have been confirmed as of this time, including a 9-year-old girl who was killed by a collapsing wall at her school. Rina Miyake was walking nearby when the quake collapsed the concrete wall surrounding the swimming pool of the school.

An elderly man in his 80s was killed by another collapsing wall as well, while an 85-year old man also died from getting pinned under a bookcase at their home in nearby Ibaraki, according to the national news network NHK via BBC.

Takatsuki City confirmed another victim by late Monday, bringing the quake's death toll up to four. Early reports went about an 81-year-old woman who was found dead underneath a fallen wardrobe in her home.

The strong earthquake sent tremors to nearby Kyoto, Nara, Hyogo and Shiga prefectures as well. Japan's meteorological agency also warned there could be another big earthquake in the coming days, and with many homes and buildings in the area getting cut off from water, power and gas, defense troops have been sent to join rescue and relief operations in parts of Osaka.

Warnings have also been issued about the continuing rains that might make landslides a danger over the next few days.