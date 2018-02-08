Japanese Princess Mako Postpones Wedding to 2020 Due to 'Immaturity'

REUTERS/Shizuo Kambayashi Princess Mako, the elder daughter of Prince Akishino and Princess Kiko, and her fiance Kei Komuro, a university friend of Princess Mako, smile during a press conference to announce their engagement at Akasaka East Residence in Tokyo, Japan, September 3, 2017.

Japan's Princess Mako and her commoner fiancé Kei Komuro announced that they are postponing their wedding to 2020, to be more prepared for married life.

There is one less fairytale wedding to witness this year, after Japan's beloved princess announced that she is moving her wedding, which was originally scheduled for November 2018, to a later date.

The wedding was highly anticipated, as it meant that the princess was relinquishing all rights to her royal status to be wedded to the man she loves. It was also supported by the Japanese royal family, led by Emperor Akihito, who has earlier announced he is abdicating in April 2019.

In an official statement made on Tuesday, Feb. 6, the couple said they are now having second thoughts — not about the union, but on its date. "It is because of our immaturity and we just regret," the pair told CNN.

The 26-year-old princess also admitted that they might had "rushed various things," not considering that there were still many things to be planned.

"I wish to think about marriage more deeply and concretely and give sufficient time to prepare our marriage and for after marriage," shared Mako.

The couple informed Mako's grandparents — Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko — about the postponement before announcing it to the world. The elders reportedly respect their decision.

Princess Mako and Komuro met five years ago at the International Christian University in Tokyo. Although a commoner, Komuro was also once called the "Prince of the Sea," after he starred in a tourism campaign.

Prior to the wedding in November, the couple was supposed to be officially engaged on March 4. It is allegedly the lack of preparation for this that made them realize that they are not yet ready to wed.

If they push through with their wedding in 2020, Princess Mako would be the second in her family to wed a commonor and give up her royal status in the past 15 years. In 2005, her aunt, Sayako Kuroda, relinquished her crown to marry commoner Yoshiki Kuroda.