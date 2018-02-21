Japanese University Reveal Ultrathin Display That Can Revolutionize Healthcare

Reuters/STEFAN WERMUTH A scientist prepares protein samples for analysis in a lab at the Institute of Cancer Research in Sutton, Britain.

Technology has yet again paved the way for a new type of gadget, this time taking the form of an ultrathin and ultra-stretch display that can be attached to the skin of the owner for long periods of time without causing any side effects. Made out of the rubber sheet, the engineering researchers behind the new technology has claimed that it might revolutionize healthcare.

"With this, even in home-care settings, you can achieve seamless sharing of medical data with your home doctors, who then would be able to communicate back to their patients," said professor Takao Someya in a statement. "Place displays on your skin, and you would feel as if it is part of your body. When you have messages sent to your hand, you would feel emotional closeness to the sender. I think a grandfather who receives a message saying 'I love you' from his grandchild, they would feel the warmth, too."

While this type of on the skin display is nothing new, the most revolutionary feature that Someya's team introduces is its durability, which allows users to expand it up to more than 45 percent more of its original length without ruining the display. It is made up of 16 by 24 array of micro LEDs plus wiring, which are all attached to a rubber sheet. According to the results of their studies, it can stay on the skin of the wearer for a week without causing inflammation. Aside from communicating heartfelt messages, the ultrathin display can also be used for healthcare purposes, as it is hooked up to an electrocardiogram, which will trigger it to display real-time information about a person's heartbeat.

Given the capabilities of the wearable technology, Someya insists that this can be the key to revolutionizing healthcare and at the same time, improve the quality of life of people. Considering that it is still in development, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.