Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry Getting Back Together? Fans Are Hoping They Do

YouTube/ MTV Screenshot of Javi Marroquin and Kaily Lowry from a sneak peek video of MTV's reality series "Teen Mom 2"

Fans of "Teen Mom 2" stars Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are asking if the ex-couple are ready to give love another try. The relationship between the two has been a roller-coaster ride in the past few months, but it looks like things are getting a lot better between them.

After their divorce was finalized in 2016, Lowry and Marroquin went their separate ways. But the two remained in touch given that they have a son together, Lincoln Marshall. During an interview with Radar Online's podcast Teen Mom Time, Marroquin said everything that happened between him and Lowry is in the past.

"We have our own private discussions just me and her. But a lot happened between us in the past. On my behalf, I've moved on from all of that. I'm in a lot better place than I was when all of that was happening." Marroquin also said that they have the "weirdest relationship in the world," but added that everything is still about him, "Kail and the boys."

Marroquin, however, did not drop any confirmation if he and Lowry are getting back together. Lowry has not addressed Marroquin's statements about their relationship and if she is on the same page as him. The 25-year-old television star recently showed his ex some love by praising her upcoming book "A Letter of Love" to be released in April.

Marroquin posted the cover of the book featuring Lowry and his three boys on Instagram with the caption, "Make sure y'all go pre order Kailyn's book. Now y'all now we haven't always been on the best terms, but I'm so unbelievably proud of what's she accomplished." He then concluded the message with, "No matter what our co-parenting relationships is like I hope you know I got your back, the boys will be proud of you one day."

"A Letter of Love" will be released on Apr. 21 and, on the same day, Lowry will hold a book singing event at the Los Angeles Book Festival.