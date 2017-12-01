Jay-Z Admits That He Was Unfaithful To Beyoncé

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier American rapper Jay-Z performs at Bercy stadium in Paris, October 17, 2013.

Considering how critically acclaimed singer Beyoncé's album "Lemonade" had heavy references to infidelity, many speculated that her husband, Jay-Z, may have cheated on her. Speaking in an interview, Jay-Z has admitted that he had indeed cheated on Beyoncé as a result of the growing the distance between himself and his emotions.

"You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions," Jay-Z told The New York Times interview as an answer that detailed how in his childhood, he had the tendency to isolate himself. "So even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can't connect. In my case, like, it's deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity."

Further reports also revealed that the experience was painful for the couple. To move forward, Jay-Z and Beyoncé decided to create music together and treat it as their own therapy session. The music was meant to be released in a joint album, but Beyoncé's progress was moving at a faster rate, which resulted to "Lemonade" being released before Jay-Z's "4:44."

In the aftermath of both albums, Jay-Z detailed how it had been uncomfortable for both of them considering how Beyoncé just about detailed his infidelity and Jay-Z attempted to apologize to her in lyrics. Regardless, the couple seemed to be able to move forward because of their sheer pride and respect for one another. Jay-Z also shared how the divorce would have made the entire situation go by faster but he chose not to and instead worked on dealing with his own issues.

Beyoncé has yet to respond to comment regarding the interview. In the meantime, "Lemonade" by Beyoncé and "4:44" by Jay-Z are now available in stores worldwide. Jay-Z is currently on tour for his album and it is expected to conclude sometime in late December.