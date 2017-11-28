Jay-Z Cancels Stop on His '4:44' Tour Due to Technical Issues

(Photo: Reuters/Benoit Tessier) Featured in the image is "4:44" rapper Jay-Z.

Jay-Z has canceled another show on his "4:44" tour.

The "Empire State of Mind" rapper's stop in Lincoln, Nebraska this coming Dec. 6 will no longer push through, according to reports. Hov released a press statement to Rap Rader and he said the venue could not handle his production on time.

He mentioned that the crew was not able to assemble the large screens used in his stage show for his performance. As a result, he was forced to cancel his performance at Pinnacle Arena in Lincoln.

"Due to the scale of this production, we cannot get the screens up on time into the building in Nebraska," he wrote. "This tour is too important for me to do it halfway. I have to cancel the show. Same with Fresno."

The father of three added, "I respect you guys too much to take the money and run."

The Root points out that this is not the first time Jay-Z canceled a tour stop. Back on Nov. 1, his concert in Fresno, California was canceled due to "screen issues." He promised ticket holders will get a full refund of their payment, but did not say anything about rescheduling either stop. It seems that Jay-Z has no plans to move the two canceled performances to another date.

Although Jay-Z cited technical problems as the reason behind his Fresno stop's cancellation, many suspect that it was actually canceled due to poor ticket sales. Before the cancellation was announced, tickets to the "4:44" concert in the area were available on resale websites for as low as $6.

A majority of Jay-Z's fans initially took to social media to complain about the high ticket prices for his live performance. Some venues even decided to significantly drop prices because of the poor sales. A fan even mentioned via Twitter that a seat she bought for $230 was "dramatically dropped" to $100.