Jay-Z Opens Up on Feud With Kanye West

(Photo: Reuters/Phil McCarten) Featured in the image are musicians Kanye West and Jay-Z.

Jay-Z and Kanye West are slowly repairing their broken friendship.

In a candid interview with T, The New York Times Style Magazine, Jay-Z finally addressed his longstanding conflict with the "Gold Digger" rapper. He mentioned that he and West are now back on speaking terms.

"[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother," said the Tidal founder. "I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us.... 'Cause, you know — Kanye came into this business on my label. So I've always been like his big brother. And we're both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother."

West and Jay-Z have collaborated on many projects for a long time. The duo made the album "Watch the Throne" in 2011 and co-headlined a North American and a European tour.

Their friendship turned sour after West lashed out on Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, during his Sacramento concert tour in 2016. Jay-Z later responded by taking a jab at West in his new song "Kill Jay Z."

Although they have since gotten their egos in check, it does not necessarily mean they are back to being BFFs. Jay-Z admitted that there is still some tension between them. The father of three said there are "complications" in the relationship that they need to work on. He also mentioned that the only way to resolve their issues is for them to have a proper dialogue

