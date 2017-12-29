Jay-Z Teases Music Video Feature Blue Ivy and Beyoncé

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Rapper Jay Z and wife Beyonce during their performance at the opening act at the 56th annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26 in LA.

A few months after admitting that he was unfaithful to his wife, Jay-Z and Beyoncé seem to be doing well as the former has debuted a new music video that features the latter. Titled "Family Feud," the track was taken from Jay-Z's "4:44."

According to reports, the announcement came from Jay-Z himself and is expected to raise the hype for "4:44" as the new year approaches. The trailer featured the rapper walking into a church with Blue Ivy. Throughout the trailer, the scenes cut from the church to a love scene between an unidentified man and woman. At some point, Jay-Z is featured to be sitting down in what has been identified as a confession booth, with Beyoncé sitting on the other side of the barrier.

Further reports reveal that this will be the only music video that features Beyoncé and fans have pointed out that the entire music video is set to feature the rough patch in Jay-Z's life, which is presumably when he cheated on Beyoncé. Furthermore, fans noted that the theme of the entire music video seems to be reminiscent of "Godfather," as it makes multiple references to it. Although the music video for "Family Feud" has yet to land, it has become one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year.

As part of Tidal's promotion for the free trial offered for the holidays, "Family Feud" will arrive on the music streaming service on Dec. 29 at 4:44 p.m. EST. More information is expected to be revealed before then. In the meantime, Tidal has also released the 30-second trailer that features Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and Blue Ivy. Jay-Z's album, "4:44," was nominated eight times for this year's Grammy Awards. Among these was Album of the Year, Best Rap Album, and Song of the Year. As such, fans are expecting "Family Feud" to be as intense as the trailer.