JC Chasez Shoots Down 'NSync Reunion Rumors

(Photo: Facebook/nsync) Featured is famed '90s boy band 'NSync.

'NSync will not be reuniting anytime soon.

It has been almost two decades since the members of hit boy band 'NSync went their own separate ways. With Justin Timberlake confirmed to be the halftime show performer for the Super Bowl next year, many have wondered if he will be bringing his former bandmates to the special occasion.

On Wednesday, JC Chasez offered an answer that will certainly disappoint many anticipating fans. "The answer is no," he told Us Weekly. "I know people want to hear a different answer but we felt like we did what we set out to do. By the way, we are all still friends and we all still talk about this stuff. But the way we went about it was we had to be inspired by something. And that's the only way we would do anything."

Rumors about the potential reunion started in October when Joey Fatone talked about Timberlake's performance for next year's Super Bowl. When asked if 'NSync will reunite once Timberlake is confirmed as the Super Bowl halftime performer, Fatone said he would be interested to join his bandmates on the biggest stage in the world.

Timberlake's upcoming performance will not be his first Super Bowl gig. Back in 2004, he took the stage with Janet Jackson in Houston. He made headlines after he infamously ripped a piece of the "Rhythm Nation" singer's outfit and exposed her breast. Timberlake went on to dismiss the so-called "nipplegate" mishap as a case of wardrobe malfunction.

Chasez, Timberlake and Fatone, alongside Lance Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick, formed their group in 1995. Since they began releasing tracks, they had successfully broke album records and toured the world with sold-out concerts until they disbanded in 2002. The group, however, took the stage once again in 2003 for the MTV Music Awards.