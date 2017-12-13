Facebook/Jeezy A promotional image of Jeezy's upcoming album, "Pressure."

While many are excited about the release of Jeezy's new album, fans are particularly excited about one featured song in it, "American Dream," as it features his collaboration with Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.

Jeezy held a listening party for his upcoming "Pressure" album last Dec. 11, and fans got a chance to the listen to the collaboration between Lamar and Cole along with Jeezy. While only a short clip from "American Dream" was played at the event, those who were present there could not help but describe the collaboration as epically bombastic.

It has been years since Lamar and Cole first teased of their collaboration. In 2011, Cole hinted that he and Lamar were working on a project.

"Me and Kendrick doing a whole, you know, ridiculous thing together that's going to, you know, tear up the world," Cole said in an interview back then. While the two had performed together in two events since 2012, it was not until 2015 when they released the "Black Friday" track, which featured them rhyming over the other's instrumental, "Alright" and "A Tale of Two Citiez."

As a proper collaboration between the two artists may not really happen, MTV opines that "American Dream" is already rare and is worthy of an appreciation.

Meanwhile, Jeezy's "Pressure" album is set to arrive this Dec.15, and will also feature tracks in collaboration with Tee Grizzley, 2 Chainz, Puff Daddy, Kodak Black, YG, Tory Lanez, Rick Ross, WizKid, Trey Songz and more.

The artist has also announced that he is having a "Cold Summer Tour" beginning February next year. The title of the tour is lifted from the "Cold Summers" track from the album and will feature Grizzley in all the 31-city shows.

The tour will commence on Feb. 7 at the House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, California and will conclude at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma on March 23.