Jeffrey Tambor May Be Written Out of 'Transparent' Season 5 Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

(Photo: Facebook/TransparentAmazon) At least two people have come forward to accuse "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor of sexual harassment.

Producers of "Transparent" are plotting a future for the show without its lead star.

The hit Amazon drama is weighing its options in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations surrounding its Emmy-winning actor, Jeffrey Tambor. Sources revealed that writers had already started working on the show's fifth installment — slated to premiere late next year — when the allegation of Tambor's former assistant, transgender actress Van Barnes, surfaced.

Now that "Transparent" star Trace Lysette had also come forward with her own unfortunate encounter with Tambor, series creator Jill Soloway is allegedly open to finding a way to plot out Tambor's character Maura. It is reported that the creator is only asking for time to creatively write off the character, likely with a death.

Earlier this week, Lysette released a statement accusing her fellow cast member of sexual misconduct. The actress said Tambor had made several "sexual advances and comments" at her "but one time it got physical."

Despite her experience with Tambor, Lysette is still honored to be part of the series and is opposed to the possibility of it being canceled. Instead of axing the show, Lysette suggested that Amazon should just refocus the program on the other trans characters or "family members audiences have grown to love."

Tambor, 73, has since denied the allegations being thrown against him. He also apologized for his actions that may have offended individuals working on the show. "I know I haven't always been the easiest person to work with, he said in a statement. "I can be volatile and ill-tempered, and too often I express my opinions harshly and without tact." The veteran actor went on to stress that he has "never been a predator."

He added, "I am deeply sorry if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being sexually aggressive or if I ever offended or hurt anyone."

Amazon has yet to announce a definitive release date for "Transparent" season 5.