Jeffrey Tambor to Exit 'Transparent' Following Harassment Allegations

"Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor will not be reprising his role as Maura Pfefferman in future season of the Emmy-winning show following accusations of sexual harassment.

Facebook/transparentamazon 'Transparent' is now streaming on Amazon Prime

"Playing Maura Pfefferman on 'Transparent' has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life," the actor told Variety in a statement. "What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago."

He continued, "I've already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don't see how I can return to 'Transparent.'"

The Emmy-winning actor's former assistant, a trans woman named Van Barnes, accused him of sexual harassment. The claims were shared through a post on Facebook dated Nov. 8. It led Amazon to conduct an investigation into the claims. And more recently, guest star Trace Lysette came out with more allegations of sexual misconduct.

Tambor has denied both women's accusations. Following Lysette's claims, in a second statement, the actor emphasized how he has had the privilege of portraying a character from a community that continues to be misunderstood, and expressed surprise about being accused of such behavior. Additionally, he admitted he has not been the easiest person to work with, but he said he has never been a predator.

When "Transparent" returns with a brand-new season, Tambor will no longer be part of it. As of now, it is unclear how they will address his character's absence, but one thing is for sure, the team behind Amazon's comedy-drama series is already working on it.

"Transparent" season 5 is slated to air sometime next year.