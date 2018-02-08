Jenelle Evans Denied Pregnancy Rumors With Bare Belly Post

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok 'Teen Mom 2' regular Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans addressed another pregnancy rumors by showing proof that she is not expecting baby number four.

On her Twitter account, the "Teen Mom 2" star posted a photo of her flat belly to prove that the rumors about her pregnancy are not true and called out the publications who reported the speculations.

Now the @theinquisitr is FASELY trying to report that I’m pregnant with baby 4 and has @ok_magazine convinced and also writing FALSE statements about me once again. So kill your curiosity, I’m not pregnant. pic.twitter.com/T8nbQnNBfB — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 6, 2018

Evans just gave birth to her daughter Ensley Jolie with her husband David Eason in January 2017.

In an interview with E! News in July, the mother of three said that she is not planning to add another child in their family since she and her husband already had a lot of children together. Aside from Ensley, Evans also has an eight-year-old son named Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, as well as three-year-old son named Kaiser Griffith with Nathan Griffith. She also has two stepchildren, Maryssa and Kaden Eason.

Evans' husband, on the other hand, also claimed that they are not looking forward to another baby at the moment. "We already have so many kids and it's really time-consuming, it's hectic. We don't get that much time for just ourselves."

Meanwhile, Evans was also recently involved in another parenting controversy when a Reddit user shared a video that was taken from her Instagram Stories post. Based on the photo that was screen grabbed from the video, Evans allowed Kaiser to ride an ATV without a helmet on.

Followers of the post were shocked to see the young boy in a highly risky situation. One of them said, "A lot of stuff gets criticized with Jenelle that I take with a grain of salt but this is pretty scary," while another stated, "Didn't they also take him on the boat with no life jacket? This is really bad."

Evans has yet to respond to the new criticisms about allowing her son to ride the ATV without any protection.