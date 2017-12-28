Jenelle Evans Divorce Rumors Dampened by Holiday Photos

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans and her new husband, David Eason, looks to be putting behind them any thoughts of splitting up. The couple took to social media to post their happy family celebrating Christmas as they wish fans happy holidays.

Evans posted an entire set of photos on her official Instagram account as she, her husband David Eason, and their 11-month old daughter Ensley Jolie celebrated Christmas along with their other children from their past relationships.

Facebook/TeenMom2 The reunion show in this season's "Teen Mom 2" ended in a confrontation involving Jenelle Evans and several people.

Jace and Kaiser, Jenelle's sons from her previous exes, opened presents with David's own daughter as the couple wished their fans well, according to In Touch Weekly.

Along with Jenelle and Dave's decision earlier this month to invest together in a new property, this could finally put to bed the persistent rumors that their fighting has resulted to talks of a split.

A previous segment on MTV's "The Ex Files" special episode, which featured Jenelle Evans and several men from her past relationships, started talks that the couple had ended their marriage.

"Jenelle and David had a crazy jealous fight after the show aired," a source reportedly said to Radar Online, adding that it happened the night when fans noticed how David changed his Facebook relationship status to "complicated."

"Both of them went insane after the show," the insider went on, adding how David was having trouble with her guest appearance on MTV's segment. "David was jealous of all of the guys talking about Jenelle. From Gary [Head] to Keiffer [Delp] to Courtland [Rogers], he couldn't take the attention she still gets from them," the source explained.

The reality star pair got married earlier this summer, and this recent set of posts on Jenelle Evans' Instagram just goes to show that the couple's marriage is going along just fine over the holidays.

"Teen Mom 2" continues on Monday at 9 p.m. EST on MTV.