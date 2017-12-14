Jenelle Evans News: Is It Already Over For Her and David Eason?

Facebook/TeenMom2 Jenelle Evans tried on her wedding gown in one of the episodes of 'Teen Mom 2'

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans seemed like a happy bride during her wedding with David Eason back in September. But it appears like their marriage is already on the rocks.

A report from Radar Online revealed the couple's possible marital problems after the two made several significant changes in their social media accounts. According to the report, Evans changed her relationship status on her Facebook account. Then the father of her youngest child deleted his entire Facebook account when she decided to change it back to being married.

The rumors are further fueled after she posted a video of herself while singing "Let Me Go" by Hailee Steinfeld on Snapchat. She also changed her Facebook profile and cover images to photos of her children and remove the photos of herself and Eason.

InTouch Weekly noted the fans' speculations about the trouble within the couple's two-month marriage. According to the report, Eason may be furious after the reality star praised her ex-boyfriend Kieffer Delp during the "Teen Mom 2: Jenelle, The X Files" special.

However, the rumor could be debunked by Evans' new post on Snapchat showing the two of them on a hunting trip. This could mean that the two are still together.

Meanwhile, another man seemed to be going back to Evans' life after the father of her eldest child Jace decided to return and start a relationship with their son.

During her special series for MTV, her ex Andrew Lewis revealed that he is already living in New York City and work as an event coordinator. He also claimed that he would like to have a relationship with Jace even if he left him after Evans gave birth.

"I would love to have a relationship with Jace," Lewis stated as reported by Radar. "I dream about him every day. I think about him everyday. The reason I don't Google him or look him up is because it'll hurt me."

But Evan said that it would be better for him to stay away from Jace's life if he is not committed to being present as the kid permanently. "I'd rather Andrew be completely out of Jace's life instead of being in and out," she also said. "Maybe he should just stay out."