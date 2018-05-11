Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Stands by Her Man Amidst Child Abuse Accusations

Facebook/TeenMom2 "Teen Mom 2" troubled star Jenelle Evans.

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans cried foul over the accusations thrown at her husband for allegedly hitting her children.

In the sneak peek for the next episode of the MTV reality drama, the mother of three can be seen talking to the producer of the show and said that she was hurt when her mother told Radar Online that her husband David Eason hits her 3-year-old son Kaiser.

"I get this text, this screenshot, that my mom sold a story to Radar Online and it's her saying, 'Jace told [Barbara] when Kaiser poops, David gets mad and spanks Kaiser.' Just like, whatever, dude," Evans stated in the clip that was shared by InTouch Weekly. "My mom is so a-- backwards, dude. And I didn't even read the rest of it. I don't want to [because] then my stomach is going to hurt worse," she went on to say.

The report that Evans was talking about claimed that her mother had said that Eason got so mad and gave Kaiser a strong beating.

Barbara claimed that she was worried about Kaiser because Eason has bad blood with the young boy.

"We think because he looks like Nathan, David gets more angry with him because of that fact," Evans' mother stated in September 2017. "I think he's trying to get rid of him, and then he'll only have his own two kids and Jenelle in the house. He's a conniving little thing," she added.

Evans also told the cameras that she has no intentions of telling Eason about the rumors and opted to conceal her pain about it. She said that her husband has no idea that she was crying about it because she does not want him to be upset. She also reiterated that he does not touch her children like that.

She also claimed that the only time that her husband touched her children was when they are playing around. She mentioned that he would punch Kaiser in the face as a joke, and it was not meant to hurt the young boy.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Evans was threatening to boycott the filming of "Teen Mom 2" reunion show in New York City on Saturday, May 19, after she received backlash for being involved in a road rage incident.

According to a source, she was using her old tactic of refusing to film for the series so she can avoid the confrontations from her co-stars and the producers about pulling a gun on a man during a traffic encounter while her Kaiser was inside her car.

She also wanted her husband to be part of the show again, even if MTV kicked him out of the reality series after posting some homophobic slur on social media.

"Jenelle loves David. She supports him. She wants him to be at the reunion, but MTV has said absolutely not, no way," the source stated. "She is trying to do everything she can to change their minds. She's threatening not to show up, but she has to," the insider went on to say.

It remains a wait-and-see game if Evans will stick to her decision and quit the series or if she will let go of her demands and join the rest of the girls in the reunion special if she wants to keep the show that give her a significant amount of paycheck.