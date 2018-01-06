Jenelle Evans News: 'Teen Mom 2' Star's Medical Procedure Made Her Look Pregnant

After fans assumed that Jenelle Evans is currently pregnant with her fourth child, the "Teen Mom 2" star finally revealed why she seems to have a baby bump.

In her Snapchat account, the reality star reportedly admitted that she recently had a medical procedure done. This is why she looks bloated around the stomach area based on the photo that she shared on Instagram on Dec. 5, where she wore a tight pair of high-waisted jeans.

"I'm home a lot lately, mainly because of stomach issues. Stayed in on NYE, couldn't even wrap my Christmas presents," Evans said as she posted a photo of her tummy. "I've been recovering from hernia repair surgery. I hope my health is better now and I don't look bloated anymore."

The admission officially dispelled the rumors that she and husband David Eason are expecting another member of their family. Evans already has an eight-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, as well as a three-year-old son named Kaiser with former fiancé Nathan Griffith. She and Eason also share 11-month-old daughter named Ensley.

Eason, on the other hand, also has a daughter named Marissa and a son named Kaden from his previous relationships.

It seemed like the Evans and her husband are not planning to add more children in their family anytime soon based on her interview with E! News back in July 2017. Eason also said that having a lot of children in their household could be challenging. "We already have so many kids and it's really time-consuming, it's hectic. We don't get that much time for just ourselves," he stated.

The couple also sparked breakup rumors after Eason reportedly changed his Facebook status before deleting his account completely. But it seemed like they are still together and looking forward to move into a new home based on the reports last month.