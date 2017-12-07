Jenelle Evans Pregnancy Rumors: Is 'Teen Mom 2' Star Pregnant With Baby Number 4?

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans could be carrying baby number four.

Fans speculated that the 25-year-old reality star is sporting a baby bump in her recent photo with her husband David Eason that she uploaded on Instagram.

But according to Celebrity Insider, the mother of three denied the rumors and claimed that the bulge in her tummy was just her "kangaroo pouch."

In an interview with E! News back in July, Evans said that she and Eason are not yet actively trying to add another baby to their family.

"I think we're good," she said. "We have a lot of kids together."

Eason, who was still her fiancé during that time, also agreed that they already have many kids under their care. "We already have so many kids and it's really time-consuming, it's hectic. We don't get that much time for just ourselves," he said.

The couple has a 10-month-old daughter named Ensley Jolie, but Evans has two older sons from previous relationships including eight-year-old Jace and three-year-old Kaiser. Eason, on the other hand, also has a son and a daughter prior to his marriage to Evans in September.

Being pregnant may also be not a very good option for the reality show star since her family reportedly believed that she is currently back on using drugs.

A source reportedly told RadarOnline in late November that the troubled TV personality has a possible relapse. "We all think that there is still weed involved. We know that for a fact. That's a constant in their life," the source said about Evans and Eason.

Previous reports claimed that the mother-of-three tested positive for using marijuana when her daughter was born in January. The test was requested by Kaiser's grandmother when she was trying to get the sole custody of the child.

Evans has yet to respond to the relapse accusations at the moment.