Jenelle Evans Updates: Is The 'Teen Mom 2' Star Responsible For Her Sister-in-Law's Arrest?

Facebook/TeenMom2 'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans

"Teen Mom 2" star Jenelle Evans might be involved in the arrest of her sister-in-law.

Reports revealed that Evans' sister-in-law Jessica Miller had been arrested in early January and charged with assault after being involved in an altercation with the MTV reality star. The incident reportedly happened the day after the launch of Miller's clothing line, Expressive Shirts.

Starcasm reported that Miller was detained at the Pender County Jail in Jan. 11 and was slapped with misdemeanor simple assault charges. She also reportedly paid the bail worth $25,000 since she is already out of jail.

The feud between Evans and David Eason's sister started when the reality star posted a nasty review at the Facebook page of Expressive Shirts, which led the latter to delete the business page once and for all. According to reports, Evans claimed that Miller's clothing line is fake, and she was only using an art app on her phone to design her shirts. She also claimed that she ordered one shirt but nothing was delivered.

However, Evans or her reps were not confirming or denying the reports.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Evans' fight to keep the custody of her three-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith might be coming to a close.

According to reports, Griffith's mother Doris Davidson filed for an emergency custody for Kaiser back in September 2017 after learning that Evans' one-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason tested positive for drugs at birth. Davidson also claimed that Kaiser was being abused by his mother, saying that there were unusual bruising and markings on his body.

However, Davidson seemed to be backing out of the fight since she is now talking to Evans' lawyer for mediation. A source reportedly told The Ashley's Reality Roundup that Kaiser's grandmother wants to come up with an agreement. "Doris is hoping to get Jenelle to agree to make a schedule for Kaiser," the source also said.